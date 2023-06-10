Man City vs. Inter: What is the market value of the Champions League finalists?

The stage is set for the biggest game of the season. Manchester City and Inter will face off in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League final today at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istambul.

Pep Guardiola‘s men head into this massive clash as strong favorites to win the game, with the Premier League and FA Cup titles under their belt. Besides, their squad might be the most powerful in Europe.

On the other hand, Simone Inzaghi‘s side arrives in this game as the underdog. Though in sports anything can happen, we cannot blame those who expect City to win. After all, their roster is far more expensive.

How much is Man City’s squad worth?

Needless to say, the Citizens are the strongest team on paper. According to Transfermarkt, Manchester City’s squad is worth €1.05 billion. It’s not a surprise, since they have a star-studded roster headlined by the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and so many others.

How much is Inter’s squad worth?

In other circumstances, the Nerazzurri‘s squad would also look extremely valuable, but in this case, it is overshadowed by City’s worth. The Inter squad has a €534.45 million market value, almost half that of their opponents.