Manchester City striker Erling Haaland revealed he doesn’t like the rules around throw-ins in the sport. If it was up to him, the Premier League superstar would let players make throw-ins however they want as long as they have both hands on the ball.

“What annoys me is the throw-ins,” Haaland said on the Man City podcast, via the Manchester Evening News. “If you throw like this or this or whatever, it doesn’t matter. Just have two hands on the ball and throw the ball. I don’t know the rules even, but if you throw down or up it doesn’t matter!“

The Football Association (FA) states that the correct procedure for a throw-in is for players to throw the ball with both hands “from behind and over the head” from the point where it went over the touchline.

Haaland calls on to reduce time and space players take for throw-ins

What Haaland proposes is that the only requirement for a valid procedure should be that the player in question has both hands on the ball, while the way he makes the throw-in wouldn’t matter. The Norwegian, however, did stress the importance of reducing the time-wasting and space players can take to make the throw-in.

“I’d change that – just have two hands on the ball. We will see what happens in the future but you need a certain time limit to take throw-ins and you cannot take too many metres – just give a mark and you can only go there,” Haaland added.

Since the 23-year-old is one of the world’s most prominent players right now, his suggestion will probably make noise. Whether the International Football Association Board (IFAB) ultimately considers Haaland’s request remains to be seen. In the meantime, the body is reportedly considering to implement another game-changing rule soon.