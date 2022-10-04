Manchester City will play against Copenhagen for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Find out how to watch or live stream free this Group Stage game in your country.

Manchester City and Copenhagen will face-off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester for a 2022-2023 Champions League matchup in Matchday 3 of the Group G. The Cityzens are close to qualify to the next round with the stellar Erling Haaland as their key player. Here you will find out about the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to watch this game on Paramo unt+ (Free Trial) .

Under Pep Guardiola's management, Manchester City are probably in their best shape ever. With the astonishing performance of Erling Haaland, all the players on the pitch work as a well-oiled machine. And, with a superb win over Manchester United on the last weekend, the Cityzens will try to the repeat that performance in this matchup against the Danish side.

On the other side, FC Copenhagen as the weakest team in the Group G, they will try to a massive blowout as visitors. As they did it in Sevilla, against the Spaniard team. However, in this matchup, the team managed by Jacob Neestrup will have to manage to shut down any danger coming from Erling Haaland, who is brighter than ever.

Manchester City vs Copenhagen: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (Thursday) (ET)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Copenhagen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN 4 Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5, IPLA

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 3

United States: Paramount+, ViX+