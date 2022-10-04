Manchester City and Copenhagen will face-off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester for a 2022-2023 Champions League matchup in Matchday 3 of the Group G. The Cityzens are close to qualify to the next round with the stellar Erling Haaland as their key player. Here you will find out about the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to watch this game on Paramount+ (Free Trial).
Under Pep Guardiola's management, Manchester City are probably in their best shape ever. With the astonishing performance of Erling Haaland, all the players on the pitch work as a well-oiled machine. And, with a superb win over Manchester United on the last weekend, the Cityzens will try to the repeat that performance in this matchup against the Danish side.
On the other side, FC Copenhagen as the weakest team in the Group G, they will try to a massive blowout as visitors. As they did it in Sevilla, against the Spaniard team. However, in this matchup, the team managed by Jacob Neestrup will have to manage to shut down any danger coming from Erling Haaland, who is brighter than ever.
Manchester City vs Copenhagen: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (Thursday) (ET)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (Thursday)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (Thursday)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs Copenhagen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN 4 Norte, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
France: beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5, IPLA
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 3
United States: Paramount+, ViX+