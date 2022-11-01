Copenhagen will face Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Copenhagen will receive Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.

The action in group G of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League is over. Taking into account the clashes between the teams that compete against each other, it could already be said that it is a finished group, so the remaining games will simply serve to complete the participation of both in this UCL.

Borussia Dortmund currently have 8 points, and could be equaled by Sevilla if they win, but with the Germans having more points against the Spaniards, they secure second place. Something similar happens to Copenhagen, who could match Sevilla on points, although direct duels favor the Spanish team, whi will play the Europa League.

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Copenhagen will play against Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, November 2 at the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (November 3)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 3)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 11:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (November 3)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 3)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 3)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 3)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 3)

Nigeria: 9:0 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 3)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 3)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: HBO max

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Fox Sports App, Star+, Fox Sports 3 North Cone

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Southern Cone

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

France: beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 7

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, HBO Max, Fox Sports 3 North Cone, Fox Sports App

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 8

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 10, BlueSport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

