Copenhagen will receive Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.
The action in group G of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League is over. Taking into account the clashes between the teams that compete against each other, it could already be said that it is a finished group, so the remaining games will simply serve to complete the participation of both in this UCL.
Borussia Dortmund currently have 8 points, and could be equaled by Sevilla if they win, but with the Germans having more points against the Spaniards, they secure second place. Something similar happens to Copenhagen, who could match Sevilla on points, although direct duels favor the Spanish team, whi will play the Europa League.
Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
Copenhagen will play against Borussia Dortmund for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, November 2 at the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (November 3)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 3)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 11:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (November 3)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 3)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (November 3)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 3)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 3)
Nigeria: 9:0 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 3)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 3)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Copenhagen vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: HBO max
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Fox Sports App, Star+, Fox Sports 3 North Cone
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Southern Cone
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
France: beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Ireland: BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 7
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, HBO Max, Fox Sports 3 North Cone, Fox Sports App
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 8
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: BlueSport 10, BlueSport
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+