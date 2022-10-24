For the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Sevilla will host Copenhagen. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.
It is a decisive game for both. The last chance they have left to qualify for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Copenhagen currently have 2 points, product of two draws and two losses. In second place in group G are Borussia Dortmund with 7 points, so a draw does not serve them, but only a victory.
Seville is in exactly the same situation. With two points from 4 games, they need Manchester City to beat Borussia Dortmund. but if they were to draw against Copenhagen, they would not be able to catch up with the German team, even if they lose. For the Spaniards, the only thing they can do is get a victory and then going to seek qualification in the last game against the “Citizens”.
Sevilla vs Copenhagen: Kick-Off Time
Sevilla will play against Copenhagen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (October 26)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Cameroon: 5:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 11:45 PM
Iran: 8:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Japan: 1:45 AM (October 26)
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 26)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 26)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Senegal: 4:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 26)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 26)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Tunisia: 4:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UAE: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Denmark, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Japan: WOWOW Live
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 1
USA: Paramount + (free trial), VIX+