Sevilla will face Copenhagen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sevilla vs Copenhagen: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

For the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Sevilla will host Copenhagen. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.

It is a decisive game for both. The last chance they have left to qualify for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Copenhagen currently have 2 points, product of two draws and two losses. In second place in group G are Borussia Dortmund with 7 points, so a draw does not serve them, but only a victory.

Seville is in exactly the same situation. With two points from 4 games, they need Manchester City to beat Borussia Dortmund. but if they were to draw against Copenhagen, they would not be able to catch up with the German team, even if they lose. For the Spaniards, the only thing they can do is get a victory and then going to seek qualification in the last game against the “Citizens”.

Sevilla vs Copenhagen: Kick-Off Time

Sevilla will play against Copenhagen for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 5:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 11:45 AM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 11:45 PM

Iran: 8:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Japan: 1:45 AM (October 26)

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 26)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 26)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Senegal: 4:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 26)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 26)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Tunisia: 4:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UAE: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Sevilla vs Copenhagen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Denmark, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport 1

USA: Paramount + (free trial), VIX+

