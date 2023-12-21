Manchester City vs Fluminense: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in your country

Manchester City and Fluminense clash in the final of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on Friday, December 22 in Saudi Arabia. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Last season, Manchester City conquered the historic treble winning the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup. Now, Pep Guardiola and his players will try to crown that magical run as the best team on the planet.

Meanwhile, Fluminense are champions of Copa Libertadores and will try to become the first non-European team to win the tournament since Corinthians did it in 2012. It would be something epic.

Manchester City vs Fluminense: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3 PM

Australia: 4 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 12 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 7 PM

Brazil: 2 PM

Canada: 1 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7 PM

Denmark: 7 PM

Egypt: 8 PM

France: 7 PM

Germany: 7 PM

Ghana: 6 PM

Greece: 8 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 6 PM

Israel: 8 PM

Italy: 7 PM

Jamaica: 1 PM

Kenya: 9 PM

Malaysia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 12 PM

Morocco: 7 PM

Netherlands: 7 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 7 PM

Norway: 7 PM

Philippines: 2 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 7 PM

Portugal: 6 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9 PM

Serbia: 7 PM

Singapore: 2 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 8 PM

Spain: 7 PM

Sweden: 7 PM

Switzerland: 7 PM

UAE: 10 PM

UK: 6 PM

United States: 1 PM (ET)

How to Watch Manchester City vs Fluminense in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Australia: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Bangladesh: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Belgium: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, Globo

Canada: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Egypt: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Greece: Gazzetta

India: FanCode, Eurosport

Indonesia: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Jamaica: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Malaysia: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Mexico: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Morocco: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Netherlands: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

New Zealand: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Philippines: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Poland: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Spain: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Sweden: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Switzerland: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

UAE: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

United States: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid