Manchester City and Fluminense clash in the final of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on Friday, December 22 in Saudi Arabia. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.
Last season, Manchester City conquered the historic treble winning the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup. Now, Pep Guardiola and his players will try to crown that magical run as the best team on the planet.
Meanwhile, Fluminense are champions of Copa Libertadores and will try to become the first non-European team to win the tournament since Corinthians did it in 2012. It would be something epic.
Manchester City vs Fluminense: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3 PM
Australia: 4 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 12 AM (Saturday)
Belgium: 7 PM
Brazil: 2 PM
Canada: 1 PM (ET)
Croatia: 7 PM
Denmark: 7 PM
Egypt: 8 PM
France: 7 PM
Germany: 7 PM
Ghana: 6 PM
Greece: 8 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 6 PM
Israel: 8 PM
Italy: 7 PM
Jamaica: 1 PM
Kenya: 9 PM
Malaysia: 2 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 12 PM
Morocco: 7 PM
Netherlands: 7 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (Saturday)
Nigeria: 7 PM
Norway: 7 PM
Philippines: 2 AM (Saturday)
Poland: 7 PM
Portugal: 6 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9 PM
Serbia: 7 PM
Singapore: 2 AM (Saturday)
South Africa: 8 PM
Spain: 7 PM
Sweden: 7 PM
Switzerland: 7 PM
UAE: 10 PM
UK: 6 PM
United States: 1 PM (ET)
How to Watch Manchester City vs Fluminense in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Australia: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Bangladesh: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Belgium: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Brazil: GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, Globo
Canada: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Egypt: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Greece: Gazzetta
India: FanCode, Eurosport
Indonesia: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Jamaica: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Malaysia: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Mexico: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Morocco: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Netherlands: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
New Zealand: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Nigeria: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Philippines: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Poland: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
Spain: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Sweden: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
Switzerland: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
UAE: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid
UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
United States: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid