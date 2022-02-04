Manchester City and Fulham will clash off on Saturday at Etihad Stadium in the 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round. Check out how to watch the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 FA Cup in the US and Canada

Manchester City will welcome Fulham at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Fourth Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Football Association Challenge Cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

This will be their fourth FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Manchester City are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on two occasions so far; Fulham are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on January 26, 2020, when the Citizens cruised past the Whites at home in the 2019-20 Fourth Round. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in this competition since then, this time in the Fourth Round of the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)

Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Manchester City vs Fulham: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Manchester City vs Fulham: Storylines

Manchester City earned their spot in the Fourth Round of the 2021/2022 FA Cup after beating Swindon City 4-1 away. Meanwhile, English Championship club Fulham set up a meeting with the Manchester giants in the FA Cup Fourth Round after triumphing over Briston City 1-0 also away.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 22, 1908, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in the FA Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the Fifth Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester City vs Fulham in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 FA Cup Fourth Round game between Manchester City and Fulham, to be played on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet World Now.

Manchester City vs Fulham: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Manchester City. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -950 odds to go through to the next stage. The away side Fulham, meanwhile, have a whopping +1400 odds to cause an upset and knock the Citizens out of the competition, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +750 payout.

FanDuel Manchester City -950 Tie +750 Fulham +1400

* Odds via FanDuel