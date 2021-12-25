Manchester City and Leicester will clash off on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in the 19th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester City will host Leicester at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 19th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. You can watch it online live on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 22nd EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester City have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 12 games so far; Leicester City have celebrated a victory only seven times to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on Saturday, September 11, 2021, when the Citizens salvaged a late 1-0 thriller victory away in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Leicester: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Live Stream: DAZN (for Canada)

Manchester City vs Leicester: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Manchester City vs Leicester: Storylines

Manchester City have been in an impressiveform in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won all five of their games (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Leicester have been in disappointing form recently, as they have won just two games in the last five matches. In addition to that, they have managed to lose twice and draw once as well (WLDWL).

The Citizens currently sit on top of the Premier League with 44 points in 18 matches so far. On the other hand, the Foxes are placed eight places below them, in ninth place of the Premier League table with 22 points won in 16 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 20, 1994, when the game ended in a simple 1-0 win for the Citizens in the 1993-94 Premier League season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 19.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester City vs Leicester in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 19 game between Manchester City and Leicester, to be played on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, will be broadcasted on Peacock in the United States, and DAZN in Canada.

Manchester City vs Leicester: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Manchester City. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -600 odds to grab a win in Matchday 19. The away side Leicester have +1400 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +650 payout.

FanDuel Manchester City -600 Tie +650 Leicester +1400

* Odds via FanDuel