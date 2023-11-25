Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester City and Liverpool are set to face off in a highly anticipated Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Both teams are coming off of impressive results in their last Premier League games. Manchester City drew against Chelsea, while Liverpool beat Brentford.

Manchester City are at the top of the standings with 28 points, but they tied a recent game against Chelsea 4-4. They won 3 of the last four games and are currently enjoying a small winning streak.

Liverpool are in the second spot of the standings with 27 points, they have no defeats in the last five games with the most recent game being a crushing 3-0 victory over Brentford at home.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City and Liverpool play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Saturday, November 25 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. This is a tough match to call, as both teams are very good. However, I believe that Manchester City has a slight edge due to their recent form. Manchester City can win the game by 2-1.

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

United States: SiriusXM FC, Peacock