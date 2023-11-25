Manchester City and Liverpool are set to face off in a highly anticipated Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Both teams are coming off of impressive results in their last Premier League games. Manchester City drew against Chelsea, while Liverpool beat Brentford.
[Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool online in the US on Peacock]
Manchester City are at the top of the standings with 28 points, but they tied a recent game against Chelsea 4-4. They won 3 of the last four games and are currently enjoying a small winning streak.
Liverpool are in the second spot of the standings with 27 points, they have no defeats in the last five games with the most recent game being a crushing 3-0 victory over Brentford at home.
Manchester City vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City and Liverpool play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Saturday, November 25 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. This is a tough match to call, as both teams are very good. However, I believe that Manchester City has a slight edge due to their recent form. Manchester City can win the game by 2-1.
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 12:30 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 AM
Iran: 4:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM November 26
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM
Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, DirecTV GO, ESPN2, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier, 2221 Hub Premier, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
United States: SiriusXM FC, Peacock