Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester City will play against Nottingham Forest this Saturday, September 23 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is an intriguing duel between two teams with very different objectives. On one hand, we have Nottingham Forest, a team that fought against relegation last season but has shown promise in the current season with a strong start. They are confident in their ability to accumulate enough points to consider more ambitious goals.

On the other side, we find Manchester City, a team that is a contender to win in all the competitions they participate in. They have had an exceptional start in the Premier League, winning all five of their matches. In the Champions League, they began their campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory against Crvena Zvezda.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (September 24)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (September 24)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optas Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1, Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 224 Hub Premier 4, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC Sports App