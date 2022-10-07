Manchester City will face Southampton for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada on FuboTV Canada.
The local team is in an excellent moment. Unbeaten in the season, playing at a really good level and with Erling Haaland demonstrating that today he is the most decisive striker in the world (there was even a request to expel him from the Premier League as he was considered "a robot"). Without a doubt, they will seek to extend their undefeated record.
In the case of Southampton, they know that they are looking to surprise the mighty Manchester City in this Matchday 10 of the PL. They currently have 7 points, only 1 more than Wolverhampton, the last ones to be relegated. That is why they urgently need to get points to get away from those uncomfortable last places.
Manchester City vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City will play against Southampton for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 8 at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England.
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (October 9)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 8:00 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Japan: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 9)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Senegal: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
South Korea: 11:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Tunisia: 2:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UAE: 4:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Manchester City vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: OptusSport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Channel+Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport One
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, K24 TV, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football
Switzerland: Sky Sports Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC