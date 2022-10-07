Manchester City will host Southampton for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City will face Southampton for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada on FuboTV Canada.

The local team is in an excellent moment. Unbeaten in the season, playing at a really good level and with Erling Haaland demonstrating that today he is the most decisive striker in the world (there was even a request to expel him from the Premier League as he was considered "a robot"). Without a doubt, they will seek to extend their undefeated record.

In the case of Southampton, they know that they are looking to surprise the mighty Manchester City in this Matchday 10 of the PL. They currently have 7 points, only 1 more than Wolverhampton, the last ones to be relegated. That is why they urgently need to get points to get away from those uncomfortable last places.

Manchester City vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City will play against Southampton for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 8 at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England.

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (October 9)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Japan: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 9)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Senegal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

South Korea: 11:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: OptusSport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 1, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport One

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, K24 TV, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Sky Sports Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC

