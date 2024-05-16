Manchester United sit 8th in the Premier League standings and were a non-factor in European soccer this season. Now, club legend Wayne Rooney wants change.

It was a season to forget for Manchester United. With one game left in the Premier League season and an FA Cup final to play, the club will have to go back to the drawing board. A woeful 17-14-6 record has left many supporters up in arms about the changes needed at the club.

Erik ten Hag’s future at the club is reportedly all but over, but the former Ajax manager could save face with an FA Cup win over Manchester City. Still, for one Manchester United legend, a major change is needed.

Wayne Rooney spoke about the current situation of the club with Sky Sports, indicating that a lot of people have to go so Manchester United can start fresh.

Wayne Rooney on Manchester United

Wayne Rooney stated to Sky Sports, “You have to build around Bruno (Fernandes). He’s the one player with quality. He has got fight in him. I think you keep the young players and Bruno. I think it has to be a massive clearout, it has to be. It’s not going to be in one year, but it’s got to be over the next couple of years.”

Rooney added, “To compete in this league, they need better players. Don’t get me wrong, these players are good players and Premier League players. But to compete with Manchester City, with Liverpool, with Arsenal, they need better players.”

Not only that, but Manchester United also needs infrastructure improvements, as images of Old Trafford struggling to cope with heavy rainfall were posted all over social media. New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is intent on renovating the treasured ground.

Manchester United still have unfinished business in the FA Cup, but after a regular season that saw them lose over 10 games, they have a busy summer ahead to get United back to where they once were.