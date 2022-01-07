Manchester United and Aston Villa will clash off at Old Trafford in the 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round. Find out here when, where, and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it live in the US.

Manchester United will face off against Aston Villa at the Old Trafford in Manchester in the Third Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting FA Cup soccer match in the US.

This will be both their 13th FA Cup meeting. There are no surprises here as Manchester United are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly 10 occasions so far; Aston Villa have grabbed only two triumphs twice to this day, and no matches have ended in a tie.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on January 5, 2008, when the Red Devils won with a plain 2-0 away in Birmingham in the 2007/2008 FA Cup campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in 14 years, this time in the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Date

The 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round game between Manchester United and Aston Villa will be played on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:55 PM

CT: 1:55 PM

MT: 12:55 PM

PT: 11:55 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa in FA Cup 2021-22

The game to be played between Manchester United and Aston Villa in the Third Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.