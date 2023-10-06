Manchester United will play against Brentford this Saturday, October 7 in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Manchester United vs Brentford online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]
It will be a game between two teams that have experienced fluctuations in their performance since the tournament began. However, their poor performances have been more frequent than their good ones. In the case of the home team, they are coming off two tough defeats: one in the Premier League against Crystal Palace and another against Galatasaray in the Champions League.
What makes these losses particularly painful is that both Crystal Palace and Galatasaray were considered weaker opponents beforehand. In fact, the “Red Devils” had defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup just a few days before Matchday 7. The home team must make a swift recovery as they prepare to face Brentford, who desperately need the three points to avoid being drawn into the relegation battle.
Manchester United vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (October 8)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 8)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN2, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport OTT 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport Max, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Seventy Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App