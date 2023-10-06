Manchester United vs Brentford: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Manchester United will play against Brentford this Saturday, October 7 in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester United vs Brentford online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

It will be a game between two teams that have experienced fluctuations in their performance since the tournament began. However, their poor performances have been more frequent than their good ones. In the case of the home team, they are coming off two tough defeats: one in the Premier League against Crystal Palace and another against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

What makes these losses particularly painful is that both Crystal Palace and Galatasaray were considered weaker opponents beforehand. In fact, the “Red Devils” had defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup just a few days before Matchday 7. The home team must make a swift recovery as they prepare to face Brentford, who desperately need the three points to avoid being drawn into the relegation battle.

Manchester United vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (October 8)

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App