Manchester United and Brighton will clash off at Old Trafford in the opening round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester United and Brighton will meet at Old Trafford in Manchester on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

This will be their 11th league meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning seven games so far; Brighton have celebrated a victory three times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 7, 2022, when the Seagulls surprised the Red Devils with a 4-0 win at home in Brighton in the 2021-22 Premier League season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Kick-off Time

Australia: 11:00 PM (AEST)

Botswana: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Ethiopia: 4:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 AM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Russia: 4:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Sudan: 3:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

US: 9:00 AM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 3:00 PM

Manchester United vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

UK: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2