Manchester United and Chelsea will clash off on Thursday at Old Trafford in the 37th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester United and Chelsea will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the 37th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to fuboTV (Free Trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their jubilee 60th EPL meeting. Surprisingly, Chelsea have been the minimal favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Manchester United have celebrated a victory 17 times to this day, and the remaining 24 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on November 28, 2021, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Stamford Bridge in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Storylines

Manchester United have recently been in a bad form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they managed to lose three times, while winning once and drawing once (DLWLL). Meanwhile, Chelsea have a slightly better record of three triumphs in the last five matches. In addition, they have also managed to lose twice (WLWLW).

The Red Devils currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League with 54 points in 34 matches so far. On the other hand, the Blues are placed three positions above them, in third place of the Premier League table with 65 points won in 32 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 1st, 1908, and it ended in a 1-0 United win in the FA Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 37.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester United vs Chelsea in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 37 game between Manchester United and Chelsea, to be played on Thursday at the Old Trafford in Manchester, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Another option is SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, UNIVERSO. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Chelsea. PointsBet see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them +125 odds to grab a win in Matchday 37. The home side Manchester United have a +205 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an +245 payout.

PointsBet Manchester United +205 Tie +245 Chelsea +125

