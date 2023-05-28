Manchester United vs Fulham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country today

Manchester United will play against Fulham today, May 28 for the Matchday 38 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Matchday 38 of the Premier League will be the last of this season and most things are resolved: the champion, the qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League. However, it remains to be defined who will be relegated along with the already confirmed Southampton and the qualified for the Conference League.

These two rivals are no longer fighting for any of those goals. On the side of Manchester United, they already have their place in the Champions League secured, while Fulham never suffered throughout the season with relegation, although they did not obtain enough points to fight for qualification to international cups. Likewise, both will seek to finish as high as possible.

Manchester United vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (May 29)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (May 29)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Extra, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: MULTISPORTS 2

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 4

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia: Vidio

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 3

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Bravo.