Mark DeRosa ‘understands’ Dominican outcry following disputed strike call in WBC semis

Mark DeRosa didn’t hesitate to address the controversial called third strike that punctuated Team USA’s semifinal victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, acknowledging the frustration while standing by his battery.

“I can understand why the Dominicans are upset about it, but that ball had a lot of the plate and Will [Smith] does a hell of a job framing back there,“ DeRosa told reporters postgame.

By praising Smith’s elite framing, DeRosa credited the veteran’s ability to “steal” strikes as a decisive factor in a game dominated by pitching.

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While the strike-three call ignited a firestorm on social media, Dominican infielder Geraldo Perdomo was far more blunt in his assessment of the officiating.

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DeRosa applauds staff excellence following semifinal victory

Beyond the final out, DeRosa was effusive in his praise for starter Paul Skenes, whose electric performance set the tone for the night.

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DeRosa also looked ahead to Nolan McLean, the New York Mets prospect tapped to start the WBC Championship game on Tuesday. “For me, it’s his desire to want the ball in that moment; you’ve got to have that internal drive to thrive on this stage,” DeRosa remarked regarding his confidence in the young right-hander.

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A story of redemption for the US skipper?

After a viral gaffe during pool play where DeRosa misread tiebreaker rules and prematurely celebrated a clincher, the manager has successfully guided his squad back to the title game.

Fans and analysts alike have noted how DeRosa has redeemed himself, moving past the early tournament complacency that nearly cost Team USA its chance at a championship defense.

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