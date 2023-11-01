Manchester United vs Newcastle: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 EFL Cup in your country

Manchester United and Newcastle meet in the 2023-2024 EFL Cup. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. Manchester United enter the 64th season of the EFL Cup not only as big favorites but as defending champions, they hope to win the back-to-back title despite all the team’s internal problems.

Manchester United began the tournament by playing in the Third Round against Crystal Palace in what had been labeled as a tough game by critics, but in the end it was not like that as Manchester United scored two goals in the first half and one goal in the second. half to win by 3-0.

Newcastle only think about revenge after losing the EFL Cup Final last season against Manchester United, although this is not the final it is fun to meet them to avoid having to play another final against the Red Devils. Newcastle eliminated big favorite Manchester City 1-0 in the Third Round.

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United and Newcastle play for the 2023-2024 EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 1 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Newcastle were not afraid in the previous round against Manchester City knowing that they were underdogs against Pep Guardiola’s army, and it is unlikely that they will fear Erik ten Hag’s weak Red Devils.

Argentina: 6:15 PM

Australia: 8:15 AM November 2

Bangladesh: 3:15 AM November 2

Belgium: 10:15 PM

Brazil: 6:15 PM

Cameroon: 10:15 PM

Canada: 4:15 PM

Costa Rica: 3:15 PM

Croatia: 10:15 PM

Denmark: 10:15 PM

Ecuador: 4:15 PM

Egypt: 11:15 PM

France: 10:15 PM

Germany: 10:15 PM

Ghana: 9:15 PM

India: 3:15 AM November 2

Indonesia: 4500 AM November 2

Ireland: 9:15 PM

Israel: 11:15 PM

Italy: 10:15 PM

Jamaica: 4:15 PM

Japan: 6:15 AM November 2

Malaysia: 5:15 AM November 2

Mexico: 3:15 PM

Morocco: 10:15 PM

Netherlands: 10:15 PM

New Zealand: 10:15 AM November 2

Nigeria: 10:15 PM

Norway: 10:15 PM

Poland: 10:15 PM

Portugal: 9:15 PM

Qatar: 12:15 AM November 2

Saudi Arabia: 12:15 PM November 2

Senegal: 9:15 PM

Serbia: 10:15 PM

Singapore: 5:15 AM November 2

South Africa: 11:15 PM

South Korea: 6:15 AM November 2

Spain: 10:15 PM

Sweden: 10:15 PM

Switzerland: 10:15 PM

UAE: 1:15 AM November 2

UK: 9:15 PM

United States: 4:15 PM

Manchester United vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HDViaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2DS, tv Now

Indonesia: mola.tvMola TV AppMola

Ireland: Sky Sports Football, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: DAZN Italia

Malaysia: Mola TV

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: Mola TV

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN Spain

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, SKY GO ExtraTalksport 2 Radio UK, Sky Sports Football

United States: ESPN+