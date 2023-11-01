Manchester United and Newcastle meet in the 2023-2024 EFL Cup. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. Manchester United enter the 64th season of the EFL Cup not only as big favorites but as defending champions, they hope to win the back-to-back title despite all the team’s internal problems.
Manchester United began the tournament by playing in the Third Round against Crystal Palace in what had been labeled as a tough game by critics, but in the end it was not like that as Manchester United scored two goals in the first half and one goal in the second. half to win by 3-0.
Newcastle only think about revenge after losing the EFL Cup Final last season against Manchester United, although this is not the final it is fun to meet them to avoid having to play another final against the Red Devils. Newcastle eliminated big favorite Manchester City 1-0 in the Third Round.
Manchester United vs Newcastle: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United and Newcastle play for the 2023-2024 EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 1 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Newcastle were not afraid in the previous round against Manchester City knowing that they were underdogs against Pep Guardiola’s army, and it is unlikely that they will fear Erik ten Hag’s weak Red Devils.
Manchester United vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming
