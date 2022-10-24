Manchester United take on Sheriff at Old Trafford in Manchester for the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Manchester United and Sheriff meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team have not yet returned to their top form. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Manchester United are in Group E's second spot at 3-0-1 and 9 points, they need to win this game to secure a spot in the Round of 16 or the Knockout Round Play-Offs. The most recent victory for Manchester was against Omonia 1-0 at home.

Sheriff are fighting to stay in the top three, they want to play in the next round or at least aspire to play in the Europa Conference League. Sheriff could not do anything to stop Real Sociedad and they lost that game 0-3 on the road.

Manchester United vs Sheriff: Date

Manchester United and Sheriff play for the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 27 at Old Trafford in Manchester. The home team is a big favorite to win this game but the visitors know how to play on the road.

Manchester United vs Sheriff: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Sheriff at the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League, Manchester United and Sheriff at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday, October 27, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, VIX+, Paramount+ (7-day free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, UniMás