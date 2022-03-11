Manchester United and Tottenham will clash off on Saturday at Old Trafford in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester United and Tottenham will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 12:30 PM (ET) in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Premier League soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to Peacock (Free Trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

This will be their jubilee 60th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning exactly 37 games so far; Tottenham have celebrated a victory exactly 10 times to this day, and the remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 30, 2021, when the Red Devils snatched a comfortable 3-0 win away at the Tottenham Stadium in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM (ET)

Location: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Stream: Peacock (free trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Storylines

Manchester United have recently been in a neutral form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they managed to triumph twice, draw twice, and suffer one loss (DWWDL). Meanwhile, Tottenham have a slightly better record of three triumphs in the last five matches. In addition, they have also managed to lose twice (LWLWW).

The Red Devils currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League with 47 points in 28 matches so far. On the other hand, the Spurs are placed two places below them, in seventh place of the Premier League table with 45 points won in 26 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 28, 1899, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw for FA Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 30.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Manchester United vs Tottenham in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 30 game between Manchester United and Tottenham, to be played on Saturday at the Old Trafford in Manchester, will be broadcast on Peacock (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Another option is SiriusXM FC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Manchester United. PointsBet see them as the obvious favorites and thus, they have given them +112 odds to grab a win in Matchday 30. The away side Tottenham have a +230 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an +245 payout.

PointsBet Manchester United +112 Tie +245 Tottenham +230

