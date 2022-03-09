Manchester United and Tottenham will clash off at Old Trafford in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Manchester United and Tottenham will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester in the 30th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. You can watch it in the US on Peacock, and if you are in Canada, on DAZN.

This will be their jubilee 60th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning exactly 37 games so far; Tottenham have celebrated a victory exactly 10 times to this day, and the remaining 12 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 30, 2021, when the Red Devils snatched a comfortable 3-0 win away at the Tottenham Stadium in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 30 game between Manchester United and Tottenham will be played on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham in Premier League 2021-22

The English match to be played between Manchester United and Tottenham on the 30th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.