Marseille will host Tottenham for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Marseille will face Tottenham for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.

The Matchday 6 games in pool D will undoubtedly be the most interesting as all four teams have a chance of advancing to the next round. Tottenham have the advantage that with a tie it would be enough to go through the round, although in that case they would have to wait for the result of the game between Sporting Lisbon and Frankfurt. With victory, they secure leadership.

Marseille are the bottom of Group D, but incredible as it may seem, they could even end up as leaders. They would need to win and for the other group game to end in a draw. In any case, they need a victory since another result would leave them eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, although a draw could qualify them for the Europa League if there is a winner in the duel between Sporting Lisbon and Frankfurt.

Marseille vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time

Marseille will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, November 1 at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (November 2)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 2)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 11:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (November 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 2)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 2)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 2)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 2)

Nigeria: 9:0 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 2)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 2)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Marseille vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Sweden, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

