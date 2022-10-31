Marseille will face Tottenham for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.
The Matchday 6 games in pool D will undoubtedly be the most interesting as all four teams have a chance of advancing to the next round. Tottenham have the advantage that with a tie it would be enough to go through the round, although in that case they would have to wait for the result of the game between Sporting Lisbon and Frankfurt. With victory, they secure leadership.
Marseille are the bottom of Group D, but incredible as it may seem, they could even end up as leaders. They would need to win and for the other group game to end in a draw. In any case, they need a victory since another result would leave them eliminated from the UEFA Champions League, although a draw could qualify them for the Europa League if there is a winner in the duel between Sporting Lisbon and Frankfurt.
Marseille vs Tottenham: Kick-Off Time
Marseille will play against Tottenham for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, November 1 at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (November 2)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 2)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 11:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (November 2)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 2)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (November 2)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 2)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 2)
Nigeria: 9:0 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 2)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 2)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Marseille vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sweden, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+