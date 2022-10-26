The five-year contract extension that Harry Kane signed with Tottenham in the summer of 2018 made him the highest-paid player in the club's history. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the Premier League team.

As well as being an outstanding player, Harry Kane leads the English national team as captain. Only five players in the Premier League's history have won the accolade for consecutive months, making him one of them. Robbie Fowler, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dennis Bergkamp, and Jamie Vardy make up the remaining four.

When he first debuted for Tottenham in 2014, he set a club record for most goals in a season. With 21 league goals and 31 goals in all competitions in the 2014-15 campaign, he surpassed the previous record of 25 Premier League goals and 28 goals in all competitions established by the renowned Gary Lineker in the 1991-92 season.

In 2021, the Englishman, who has an unfortunate lack of hardware to his name, attempted transfer from the North London side to another team and was the topic of a drawn-out transfer drama. It is believed that the striker had a change of heart despite not being in favor of the hiring of manager Antonio Conte.

Harry Kane's contract with Tottenham

When the new year rolls around next year, Kane's 18-month contract with the Spurs will be up. His current deal runs up in June 2024. It is possible he will wait until the conclusion of the season to make a decision when he will be highly sought after by many teams. When Kane's time with the England national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar concludes and domestic play starts, it will be the time when Tottenham's management hopes to have him sign a new deal, as per 90min.

How much does Harry Kane make a week?

When he signed a five-year contract in the summer of 2018, the striker quickly rose to the position of the most paid player at the club. According to Capology, Harry Kane's current annual salary is believed to be around €12 million (£10.4 million).

Taking this account, the veteran would earn about €1 million per month or €230,000 (£200,000) a week. That would make it nearly €46,000 a day, or around €5,700 per hour, or €95 per minute.