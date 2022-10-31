Bayern Munich will receive Inter for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayern vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

For the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Bayern Munich will host Inter. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

Group C of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage was fully defined on the previous Matchday. Regardless of the results of this last Matchday, the positions will not change: Bayern Munich will be the leaders; Inter, seconds (these two qualified for the round of 16); Barcelona, third (they will play the Europa League); and Viktoria Plzen, fourth and eliminated.

Even in this game, both teams will be playing without several of their usual starters, so this will certainly not be the most interesting game from the need for results. But it does have enormous interest since they are two big teams from the continent, and they will be in the round of 16 of this UEFA Champions League.

Bayern vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Bayern will play against Inter for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, November 1 at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (November 2)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 2)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 11:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (November 2)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 2)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 2)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 2)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 2)

Nigeria: 9:0 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 2)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 2)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Bayern vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 5, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar Champions League 7, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

