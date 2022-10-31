For the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Bayern Munich will host Inter. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.
Group C of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage was fully defined on the previous Matchday. Regardless of the results of this last Matchday, the positions will not change: Bayern Munich will be the leaders; Inter, seconds (these two qualified for the round of 16); Barcelona, third (they will play the Europa League); and Viktoria Plzen, fourth and eliminated.
Even in this game, both teams will be playing without several of their usual starters, so this will certainly not be the most interesting game from the need for results. But it does have enormous interest since they are two big teams from the continent, and they will be in the round of 16 of this UEFA Champions League.
Bayern vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Bayern will play against Inter for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, November 1 at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (November 2)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 2)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 11:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (November 2)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 2)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (November 2)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 2)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 2)
Nigeria: 9:0 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 2)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 2)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Bayern vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 5, Talksport 2 Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Spain: Movistar Champions League 7, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+