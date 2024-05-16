Despite winning the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, Massimiliano Allegri’s time at Juventus seems all but over, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Massimiliano Allegri to part ways with Juventus, who already have a replacement in mind

Juventus may have lifted the Coppa Italia, but it might not be enough for Massimiliano Allegri to stay in charge of the giants of Italian soccer. Juventus had an uneventful season, winning only one title, and while 4th in the Serie A standings, they have drawn their last five matches.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie spoke to former USMNT goalkeeper and now CBS Sports broadcaster Tony Meola, mentioning that he and the squad knew this season had not gone according to plan.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have all but decided to part ways with Allegri. The decision comes on the heels of the club’s poor performance during the season.

Who will Juventus look for to coach the team?

According to Romano, Juventus’ top candidate to coach the team is Thiago Motta, who had a sensational campaign at the helm of Bologna. Bologna are in the UEFA Champions League next season and firmly in third place in Serie A.

While Motta has been a candidate for the club for a long time, with Bologna entering the Champions League, the former PSG defender may have a tough choice to make.

Motta’s contract expires in the summer, and Juventus may offer him a lucrative contract for a coach who, until now, has coached smaller clubs.