Mexico vs Colombia: Lineups for 2025 international friendly today, Oct. 11

Mexico and Colombia meet at AT&T Stadium in the first of two international friendlies in the U.S., providing both teams with an important test as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Under coach Javier Aguirre, Mexico enter the match riding a nine-game unbeaten streak, highlighted by their 2025 Gold Cup victory over the United States. The team also comes off draws in their two recent friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Colombia, led by Nestor Lorenzo, arrive after a 6-3 victory over Venezuela and a 3-0 win against Bolivia in South American qualifying, securing third place in the region with 28 points—just one behind Ecuador.

Both squads are missing key players, but the match offers a chance for those with fewer minutes to impress and stake their claim for a spot on the 2026 World Cup roster.

Luis Diaz of Colombia celebrates with teammates James Rodriguez and Richard Rios. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Probable lineup for Mexico

Javier Aguirre will be without striker Raul Jimenez, who suffered a rib injury during Fulham’s match against Bournemouth. Edson Alvarez and Rodrigo Huescas are also sidelined due to injuries.

The expected starting XI for Mexico: Luis Malagon; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Marcel Ruiz, Orbelin Pineda; Diego Lainez, Julian Quiñones, Santiago Gimenez.

Probable lineup for Colombia

Nestor Lorenzo will be without two regular starters, Jhon Arias and Jhon Cordoba. Neither player is injured, but Lorenzo opted not to call them up for these friendlies due to personal reasons. He did note that they are likely to return for the November FIFA window.

The expected starting XI for Colombia: Kevin Mier; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Kevin Castaño, Richard Rios, James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.

