Mexico will play against Costa Rica this Saturday, July 8 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Mexico vs Costa Rica online free in the US on Fubo]
After a challenging group stage, where several favorite teams faced unexpected difficulties, the tournament now enters its most thrilling phase: the quarterfinals. Among the contenders, Mexico stands out as one of the top candidates to win the title. The Mexican team started their campaign with two impressive victories against Honduras and Haiti.
However, they encountered similar doubts as seen in the Nations League when they faced Qatar, resulting in a defeat. They aim to put that setback behind them and focus on their upcoming challenge against tough opponents like Costa Rica, who had it difficult to go to the quarterfinal. Now, they will be determined to make a significant impact and cause an upset, presenting a formidable challenge for Mexico.
Mexico vs Costa Rica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:30 PM
Brazil: 10:30 PM
Canada: 9:30 PM
Costa Rica: 7:30 PM
Croatia: 3:30 AM (July 9)
Denmark: 3:30 AM (July 9)
Germany: 3:30 AM (July 9)
Israel: 4:30 AM (July 9)
Jamaica: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 3:30 AM (July 9)
Norway: 3:30 AM (July 9)
Poland: 3:30 AM (July 9)
Portugal: 2:30 AM (July 9)
Serbia: 3:30 AM (July 9)
Spain: 3:30 AM (July 9)
Sweden: 3:30 AM (July 9)
Switzerland: 3:30 AM (July 9)
UK: 2:30 AM
United States: 9:30 PM (ET)
Mexico vs Costa Rica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer
Costa Rica: Star+, TUDN, ViX, ESPN North
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Israel: Sports 3
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: Azteca Sports Live, TUDN Live, Azteca 7, ViX, TUDN, VIX+
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Polsat Sport Fight
Portugal: Sports TV3
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: LaLiga Sports TV
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, TUDN Radio.