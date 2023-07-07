Mexico vs Costa Rica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup in your country

Mexico will play against Costa Rica this Saturday, July 8 for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream free in your country.

After a challenging group stage, where several favorite teams faced unexpected difficulties, the tournament now enters its most thrilling phase: the quarterfinals. Among the contenders, Mexico stands out as one of the top candidates to win the title. The Mexican team started their campaign with two impressive victories against Honduras and Haiti.

However, they encountered similar doubts as seen in the Nations League when they faced Qatar, resulting in a defeat. They aim to put that setback behind them and focus on their upcoming challenge against tough opponents like Costa Rica, who had it difficult to go to the quarterfinal. Now, they will be determined to make a significant impact and cause an upset, presenting a formidable challenge for Mexico.

Mexico vs Costa Rica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:30 PM

Brazil: 10:30 PM

Canada: 9:30 PM

Costa Rica: 7:30 PM

Croatia: 3:30 AM (July 9)

Denmark: 3:30 AM (July 9)

Germany: 3:30 AM (July 9)

Israel: 4:30 AM (July 9)

Jamaica: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 3:30 AM (July 9)

Norway: 3:30 AM (July 9)

Poland: 3:30 AM (July 9)

Portugal: 2:30 AM (July 9)

Serbia: 3:30 AM (July 9)

Spain: 3:30 AM (July 9)

Sweden: 3:30 AM (July 9)

Switzerland: 3:30 AM (July 9)

UK: 2:30 AM

United States: 9:30 PM (ET)

Mexico vs Costa Rica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

Costa Rica: Star+, TUDN, ViX, ESPN North

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

International: YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: Azteca Sports Live, TUDN Live, Azteca 7, ViX, TUDN, VIX+

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Polsat Sport Fight

Portugal: Sports TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: LaLiga Sports TV

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, Fox Sports 1, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, ViX, FOX Sports App, TUDN Radio.