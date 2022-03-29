Mexico will face El Salvador for the Matchday 14 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game in the US.

Mexico and El Salvador will face each other this Wednesday, March 30 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022. Here you will find everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

It's the last game of these Concacaf Qualifiers, and Mexico don't want to suffer a nasty surprise at the end and secure their presence in Qatar. The chances are in their favor: they have 25 points compared to 22 for Costa Rica, the only team that could take their place, and a goal difference of +7 compared to +3 for the “Ticos”. A loss for “El Tri” combined with a victory by a good difference for the Costa Ricans could put Mexico in the Playoff, and that is why the Mexicans need the victory so that they do not depend on what Costa Rica does.

On the side of El Salvador, they already know they have no chance to fight for anything, so they will try to close their participation in this octagonal final in the best possible way. Taking into account that it was one of the weakest teams of the 8 that reached the final phase, the performance of the Salvadorans was actually quite good, and ending up beating the regional power would serve a lot thinking about future commitments.

Mexico vs El Salvador: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream: Paramount +

Mexico vs El Salvador: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Mexico vs El Salvador: Storylines

Throughout history, these two rivals have faced each other 36 times, in which Mexico showed immense superiority, allowing El Salvador to rarely obtain points. In fact, "El Tri" won 31 of those 36 times, while El Salvador did so in 4 with only one tie in history. The last game between the two was on October 14, 2021 with a 2-0 win for Mexico.

How to watch or live stream Mexico vs El Salvador in the US

The game that Mexico will play against El Salvador for the Matchday 14 of the Concacaf final octagonal can be watched in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Mexico vs El Salvador: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Mexico are the favorite with 1.15 odds, while El Salvador have 18.00. A draw would finish in a 7.50 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Mexico 1.15 Tie 7.50 El Salvador 18.00

*Odds via BetMGM