Milan will host Fiorentina at San Siro on Matchday 15 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 165th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 75 games so far; ACF Fiorentina have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and 44 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on May 1, 2022, when the game ended in a tight 1-0 win for the Rossoneri in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Fiorentina: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM (Next day)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM (Next day)
Japan: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM (Next day)
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Milan vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Finland: C More Sport 2, C More Suomi
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
India: Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Israel: ONE2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 13
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+