Milan and Fiorentina will clash off on Sunday at San Siro in the 15th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Milan vs Fiorentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Milan will host Fiorentina at San Siro on Matchday 15 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 165th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 75 games so far; ACF Fiorentina have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and 44 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 1, 2022, when the game ended in a tight 1-0 win for the Rossoneri in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Fiorentina: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM (Next day)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM (Next day)

Japan: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM (Next day)

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Milan vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Finland: C More Sport 2, C More Suomi

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

Israel: ONE2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 13

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+