Milan and Salernitana will clash off on Saturday at San Siro Stadium in the 16th round of the 2021-22 Serie A season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milan will come against Salernitana at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on the Matchday 16 of the 2021-22 Serie A season on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 9:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Italian league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online. If you want to watch it from the US, go to Paramount+ (Free Trial), while if you are in Canada, you can watch it on fuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

This will be their fifth Serie A meeting. There are no surprises here as AC Milan are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Salernitana have grabbed a triumph just once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 31, 1999, when the Rossoneri won the 3-2 thriller at home in Milan in the 1998-99 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.

Milan vs Salernitana: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: San Siro, Milan

Milan vs Salernitana: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Milan vs Salernitana: Storylines

Milan have been in decent form in this Serie A season. In the last five fixtures, they have drawn only once, lost twice, and won twice (WLLDW). Meanwhile, Salernitana are in decent form as well. They have won twice, lost twice in addition to a lone draw (DLLWW).

The Rossoneri currently sit in second place in Serie A with 35 points in 15 matches so far. On the other hand, Salernitana are placed way below them, at the bottom of the Serie A table with just eight points won in 15 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 11, 1948, and the Milan-based squad celebrated a 2-0 win at home in the 1947-48 Serie A season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Milan vs Salernitana in the U.S. and Canada

The 2021-22 Serie A Round 16 game between Milan and Salernitana, to be played on Saturday, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, will be broadcasted on Paramount+ in the United States, and exclusively on fuboTV in Canada.

Milan vs Salernitana: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Milan. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -550 odds to grab another win of the season. The away side Salernitana have a whopping +1200 odds to cause an upset in the 16th round, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +600 payout.

FanDuel Milan -550 Tie +600 Salernitana +1200

* Odds by FanDuel