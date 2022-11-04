Milan and Spezia will clash off on Saturday at San Siro in the 13th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Milan vs Spezia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Spezia will travel to Milan to meet Italian champions AC Milan at San Siro on Matchday 13 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will only be their ninth league meeting. Surprisingly, both Milan and Spezia have emerged victorious twice each, with no matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 17, 2022, when the game ended in an unexpected 2-1 win for the Bianchi in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Spezia: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 12:45 PM

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 12:45 AM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM

Iran: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 6:45 PM

Israel: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Japan: 3:45 AM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 9:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Senegal: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Korea: 3:45 AM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Tunisia: 6:45 PM

Uganda: 8:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM (ET)

United States: 3:45 PM

Milan vs Spezia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: Sportkanalen, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football,

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

United States: Paramount+