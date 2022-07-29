Minnesota United will face Portland Timbers for the MLS Matchday 23. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS in the US

The Portland Timbers will visit Minnesota Untied this Saturday, July 30 in a game valid for the MLS Matchday 23. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

The Portland Timbers are still fighting to reach the qualification zone for the round of 16 of this MLS. With each passing Matchday they seem to be getting closer, but not yet being one of the 7 Western Conference teams that will go to the postseason. That is why in this game they will finally seek to beat LA Galaxy, the last qualified.

The Minnesota United at the moment are well in the third position of the Western Conference, still far from the first two teams (LAFC and Austin FC) but with a difference of 4 points over the last qualified to the round of 16. Of course, although at the moment they do not suffer, a couple of bad results could change everything and the Minnesota will try to avoid it.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota

Live Stream: FuboTV

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have met in a total of 15 games in which Minnesota United have prevailed as the dominators, winning more than half of the total games (8). For their part, Portland Timbers won 5 times and there were also 2 draws.

The last time they faced each other was on November 21, 2021, in what was the first round of that year's MLS playoffs. On that occasion, Portland Timbers won 3-1 with goals from Larrys Mabiala and Sebastian Blanco (2), while Franco Fragapane scored for Minnesota United.

How to watch or live stream Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers in the US

Minnesota United and Portland Timbers will play for the Matchday 23 of the MLS this Saturday, July 30 at 3:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes+, SiriusXM FC, ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Minnesota United are the favorite with 1.87 odds, while Portland Timbers have 3.70. A tie would finish in a 3.70 payout.

