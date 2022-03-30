Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders face each other at Allianz Field in a match for the Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Week 5 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

Minnesota United will host Seattle Sounders at the Allianz Field in Saint Paul, in Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 11th overall meeting. No surprises here as Seattle Sounders have been the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on eight occasions so far; Minnesota United have celebrated just one victory to this day, the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on September 11, 2021, when the Sounders claimed a tight 1-0 win at the Lumen Filed in Seattle in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 5 game between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders will be played on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Allianz Field in Saint Paul.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders on the Week 5 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are Bally Sports North EXTRA, ESPN+, WUCW.