MLS legend Ignacio Piatti wins multi-million dollar court case against former club San Lorenzo

Ignacio Piatti, now a broadcaster for MLS Season Pass, won a court case in which he will be paid $3 million by former club San Lorenzo.

In MLS, Ignacio Piatti is a CF Montreal legend; back when they were the Impact, Piatti played five and a half seasons for the club and is widely considered one of the best Argentine signings in MLS history.

For the Impact, Piatti scored 66 goals in 135 games, winning one Canadian championship and being the runner-up in the then CCL. Piatti was a three-time MLS All-Star and was named to the Best XI twice.

After he left MLS, Piatti played for San Lorenzo, where things ended badly, and then for Racing before retiring. Following an extended legal battle, Piatti sought a substantial amount of money due to his troubled exit from San Lorenzo. Chamber I of the Labor Court reached a final decision, ordering the club to pay nearly three million dollars to the ex-midfielder.

Piatti wins court case over San Lorenzo

In April 2023, the court partially ruled in favor of Piatti. He left San Lorenzo at the end of 2021 even though he had a year left on his contract because the club decided to cut his salary due to a contract clause. Piatti was seeking about seven million dollars for unpaid wages, interest, and compensation for his early contract termination. However, the initial ruling ordered the club to pay him 800,000 dollars for the unpaid wages, without any additional compensation.

Ignacio Piatti now works for MLS.

Recently, Chamber I of the Labor Court reviewed the appeal and changed the original ruling, raising San Lorenzo’s payment obligation to slightly more than 2.7 million dollars. The court noted that almost 950,000 dollars should be subtracted from this total for amounts that have already been paid. However, the player’s representatives dispute this, asserting that they have never received the initial payment, and they plan to appeal once more.

Piatti is currently a talent on MLS Season Pass and works as a scout for former club CF Montreal; he is also an ambassador for the league in Argentina.