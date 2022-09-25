Montenegro will host Finland for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B3. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Montenegro will receive Finland for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B3. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

Montenegro's defeat against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Finland's draw against Romania defined the winner of this group 3 of League B. Therefore, the only thing that remains to be defined is who will be relegated to League C, and one of the teams that play this game is involved in this fight.

Finland currently have 5 points, 1 more than Romania. The situation of the Nordics is somewhat better since, if they lose and the Romanians tie, the Finns would retain the category due to goal difference. In any case, a Romanian victory would force Finland to win in order not to be relegated. For Montenegro, it will only be to finish their participation in this 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League.

Montenegro vs Finland: Kick-Off Time

Montenegro will play against Finland for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B3 this Sunday, September 26 at the Pod Goricom Stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 27)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 27)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 27)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 27)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 27)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 27)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Montenegro vs Finland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Finland: C More Suomi, YLE TV2

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Portugal: Sport TV4, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Eswatini: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

United Kingdom: BoxNation

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

Zambia: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

