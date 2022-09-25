Montenegro will receive Finland for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B3. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).
Montenegro's defeat against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Finland's draw against Romania defined the winner of this group 3 of League B. Therefore, the only thing that remains to be defined is who will be relegated to League C, and one of the teams that play this game is involved in this fight.
Finland currently have 5 points, 1 more than Romania. The situation of the Nordics is somewhat better since, if they lose and the Romanians tie, the Finns would retain the category due to goal difference. In any case, a Romanian victory would force Finland to win in order not to be relegated. For Montenegro, it will only be to finish their participation in this 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League.
Montenegro vs Finland: Kick-Off Time
Montenegro will play against Finland for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B3 this Sunday, September 26 at the Pod Goricom Stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro.
Australia: 3:45 AM (September 27)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 9:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 27)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 27)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 27)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 27)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 27)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 7:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM
Montenegro vs Finland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: OptusSport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Barbados: csport.tv
Botswana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network
Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Finland: C More Suomi, YLE TV2
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Lesotho: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, Astro Go
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Namibia: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Portugal: Sport TV4, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Eswatini: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
United Kingdom: BoxNation
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, ViX
Zambia: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1