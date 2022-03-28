Morocco and DR Congo will clash for the second leg of their 2022 World Cup Qualifying Third Round fixture. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Morocco and DR Congo will face each other in their road to Qatar 2022 for the second leg match of the African 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

Everything is left to decide in this match after these two teams drew 1-1 in the first leg with goals by Yoane Wissa (12’) from DR Congo and Tarik Tissoudali in the 76th minute of the game. Ngoda Muzinga of DR Congo saw the red card, so he won’t be available.

These two teams have faced each other 13 times before, with Morocco winning four matches and DR Congo winning one. They have drawn eight times. Now, they will try to get a win to get closer to Qatar 2022.

Morocco vs DR Congo: Date

The national teams of Morocco and DR Congo will face each other on Tuesday, March 29 at the Stade Mohamed V (Casablanca). Their last match played in Morocco took place in 2020, a friendly, that ended up in a 1-1 draw.

Morocco vs DR Congo: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Morocco vs DR Congo

The second leg match between Morocco vs DR Congo for the second leg of the 2022 African World Cup Qualifying Playoffs to be played Tuesday, March 29, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on ESPN+.