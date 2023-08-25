Neymar has made official his exit from PSG and is ready to start the next chapter of his career as new player of Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The spectacular contract will give him at least €160 million for two years plus many other incentives.

The decision is another example of Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact as many stars have followed his path. Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and, most recently, Neymar. Though all these players had some years left in Europe, Cristiano’s experience combined with massive offers were key factors.

Now, in the middle of this incredible expansion from Saudi Arabia, the AFC Champions League has emerged as a massive possibility for Neymar. All these players will try to put the region in the spotlight as everything they do is meticulously compared with Lionel Messi at MLS.

Neymar produces amazing reaction in India after AFC Champions League draw

Millions of fans in Asia were looking carefully at the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League draw considering all the superstars who might go to play in their countries for the first time ever.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane with Al Nassr, Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad or Neymar as the latest addition of Al Hilal. It’s the most important soccer event in the region and, thanks to these names, it just got to another level.

Mumbai City were drawn into Group D of the competition alongside Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran and Navbahor Namangan of Uzbekistan. However, when luck determined Al Hilal would be also their rivals, the players had an incredible reaction.

The moment was epic as Neymar will travel to India, one of the most populated countries in the world where soccer has been growing tremendously. A few years ago, no one would imagine that a superstar would play there. It looked just impossible. The date is set: November 6.