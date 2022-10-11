Napoli will host Ajax for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Napoli will receive Ajax for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The leaders of group A have the chance to secure their passage to the next round by playing at home. Napoli started this season in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League in a brilliant way, with very good performances. They are unbeaten, leaders in the Italian league and also in group A where in 3 games they scored 13 goals.

It will be an interesting game as Ajax needs a victory no matter what to still have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. However, what happened in Matchday 3 does not seem to give the Dutch much confidence: they lost at home to this rival 6-1. They will have to change a lot if they want to have a positive result.

Napoli vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time

Napoli will play against Ajax for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 12 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy.

Napoli vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming

