Napoli will receive Ajax for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The leaders of group A have the chance to secure their passage to the next round by playing at home. Napoli started this season in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League in a brilliant way, with very good performances. They are unbeaten, leaders in the Italian league and also in group A where in 3 games they scored 13 goals.
It will be an interesting game as Ajax needs a victory no matter what to still have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. However, what happened in Matchday 3 does not seem to give the Dutch much confidence: they lost at home to this rival 6-1. They will have to change a lot if they want to have a positive result.
Napoli vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time
Napoli will play against Ajax for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 12 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy.
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (October 13)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Cameroon: 5:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 11:45 PM
Iran: 8:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Japan: 1:45 AM (October 13)
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 13)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 13)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Senegal: 4:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 13)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 13)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Tunisia: 4:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UAE: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: BT Sport 1, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Japan: WOWOW Prime
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Football
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 1
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision NOW