Bayer Leverkusen will face Porto for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Porto will visit Bayer Leverkusen for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada or Germany.

It will undoubtedly be a key duel in group B, where at the moment the surprising Brugge lead with 9 points out of a possible 9. The rest of the teams have distributed points equally, so they all have 3. In other words, this Matchday will be decisive, since if either of them loses, their qualification for the round of 16 will be very difficult.

Bayer Leverkusen started this UEFA Champions League with a loss to Brugge. Then they would beat Atletico Madrid at home, and in the last game they lost in their visit to Porto. The Portuguese came from two consecutive defeats, so for them that victory has been very important, as will what happens in Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Bayer Leverkusen will play against Porto for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 12 at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 13)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 13)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 13)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 13)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 13)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 13)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 13)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 13)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: HBO max

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 7, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Ireland: BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV 2Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 8, BlueSport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

