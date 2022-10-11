Porto will visit Bayer Leverkusen for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada or Germany.
It will undoubtedly be a key duel in group B, where at the moment the surprising Brugge lead with 9 points out of a possible 9. The rest of the teams have distributed points equally, so they all have 3. In other words, this Matchday will be decisive, since if either of them loses, their qualification for the round of 16 will be very difficult.
Bayer Leverkusen started this UEFA Champions League with a loss to Brugge. Then they would beat Atletico Madrid at home, and in the last game they lost in their visit to Porto. The Portuguese came from two consecutive defeats, so for them that victory has been very important, as will what happens in Germany.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Bayer Leverkusen will play against Porto for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 12 at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
