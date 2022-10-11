Barcelona will face Inter for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Barcelona and Inter will face each other for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It's a key duel in Group C. Leaders Bayern Munich seem inevitably to be the group winners as they have outclassed all rivals in all three games played so far. For that reason, and because Viktoria Plzen will surely be eliminated, the duel between these two teams could define who will advance to the round of 16.

On the local side, they are at a disadvantage since they only have 6 points. They only beat the Czech team, and urgently need the victory. Inter have an advantage since they were victorious in their first game against the "Cules", so even a draw could be a good result.

Barcelona vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona will play against Inter for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 12 at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 13)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 13)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 13)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 13)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 13)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 13)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 13)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 13)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOW Prime

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), VIX+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW

