Barcelona and Inter will face each other for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It's a key duel in Group C. Leaders Bayern Munich seem inevitably to be the group winners as they have outclassed all rivals in all three games played so far. For that reason, and because Viktoria Plzen will surely be eliminated, the duel between these two teams could define who will advance to the round of 16.
On the local side, they are at a disadvantage since they only have 6 points. They only beat the Czech team, and urgently need the victory. Inter have an advantage since they were victorious in their first game against the "Cules", so even a draw could be a good result.
Barcelona vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Barcelona will play against Inter for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 12 at the Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 13)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 13)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 13)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 13)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 13)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 13)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 13)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 13)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 13)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Japan: WOW Prime
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: HBO max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 3
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Uganda: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), VIX+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW