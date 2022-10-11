Viktoria Plzen will receive Bayern Munich Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada or Germany.
Although this duel is not the most interesting of this Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage, without a doubt, watching Bayern Munich play is always a real show. The Bavarian team has had some ups and downs this season in the Bundesliga, for the UCL they have been unerring, achieving 3 wins from 3 games.
For the Czech team, simply the opportunity to play against a power on the continent. With the difficult group they had (the other two members are Inter and Barcelona), they were hardly going to be able to aspire to even get a third place that would allow them to play in the Europa League. Mathematically they still have chances, but of course they should win everything they have left.
Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Viktoria Plzen will play against Bayern for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 12 at the Doosan Arena in Pilsen, Czech Republic.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 13)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 13)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 13)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 13)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 13)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 13)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 13)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 13)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 13)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, Sony Six HD, Sony Six
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6
Brazil: HBO max
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
India: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV 2Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6
Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+