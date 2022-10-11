Viktoria Plzen will face Bayern Munich for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Viktoria Plzen will receive Bayern Munich Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada or Germany.

Although this duel is not the most interesting of this Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage, without a doubt, watching Bayern Munich play is always a real show. The Bavarian team has had some ups and downs this season in the Bundesliga, for the UCL they have been unerring, achieving 3 wins from 3 games.

For the Czech team, simply the opportunity to play against a power on the continent. With the difficult group they had (the other two members are Inter and Barcelona), they were hardly going to be able to aspire to even get a third place that would allow them to play in the Europa League. Mathematically they still have chances, but of course they should win everything they have left.

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Viktoria Plzen will play against Bayern for the Matchday 4 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, October 12 at the Doosan Arena in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 13)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 13)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 13)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 13)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 13)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 13)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 13)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 13)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, Sony Six HD, Sony Six

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6

Brazil: HBO max

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

India: Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

