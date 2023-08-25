Many will have noticed that, since his arrival to Miami, Lionel Messi has a man who follows him everywhere. We can see him as a shadow of number 10 from the moment he gets off the Inter Miami bus until he gets back on it. It happens even on the field following closely each step of the star from Argentina.

This man is his bodyguard and, in the last few hours, details about his personal experience have been revealed demonstrating why he is the right person for the job chosen by David Beckham to protect Messi.

According to many reports, the name of Messi’s personal security is Yassine Cheuko. He just went viral in a moment in which everything Lionel does is compared with Cristiano Ronaldo to contrast this new experiences in Saudi Arabia and, of course, the MLS.

Who is the bodyguard of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard at Inter Miami is named Yassine Cheuko. He is a former soldier of the United States with experience in the US Navy performing missions at Iraq and Afghanistan. He is also an expert in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

The bodyguard has over 115 000 followers in his Instagram account, including Leo himself, and it serves to showcase some of his experiences fighting and training all around the world.

Furthermore, it has been noticed that Yassine Cheuko is not an intrusive person in his work and has dedicated himself to keep Messi safe without interfering too much in his movements. This dynamic is both inside and outside the stadiums and has been applauded in his inner circle.

While security is something that can never be guaranteed, having a man with Cheuko’s credentials and experience attentively present at all times is certainly beneficial for Messi to feel secure during this experience in the United States.

