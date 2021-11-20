New York City FC and Atlanta United will clash off on Sunday at Yankee Stadium in the first round of the MLS Playoffs 2021. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

New York City FC will meet with Atlanta United at the Yankee Stadium in New York City in the 2021 MLS Playoffs First Round on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this MLS Cup Playoff match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. Interestingly, Atlanta United are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; NYFC have grabbed a triumph three times to this day, and an equal number of three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 20, 2021, when the Bronx Blues salvaged a late 1-1 thriller draw away at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the regular 2021 MLS season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the MLS Playoffs 2021.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York

New York City FC vs Atlanta United: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

New York City FC vs Atlanta United: Storylines

In the last five MLS regular-season fixtures, New York City FC managed three triumphs. In addition, they have two draws (DWWWD). Meanwhile, Atlanta United have had a decent season Unlike their opponents, they have claimed two wins, as well as three draws in the last five games in the regular season (WDDWD).

The Pigeons ended the regular season in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with 51 points in 34 matches. On the other hand, the Five Stripes were placed right below them, in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table also with 51 points won in 34 games in the regular MLS season.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 7, 2017, and it ended in a thrilling 3-1 New York win at home in the 2017 MLS season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will face New England Revolution in the Conference Semi-Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York City FC vs Atlanta United in the U.S.

The 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs First Round game between New York City FC and Atlanta United, to be played on Sunday, at the Yankee Stadium in New York City, will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3, ABC App, ESPN Deportes+ in the United States.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of New York City FC. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites to move to the next stage and they have given them -160 odds. The away side Atlanta United, meanwhile, have +390 odds to cause an upset and secure a spot in the Conference Semi-Finals, while a tie would result in a +270 payout.

FanDuel New York City FC -160 Tie +270 Atlanta United +390

* Odds via FanDuel