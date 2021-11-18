New York City FC and Atlanta United will clash off on Sunday at Yankee Stadium in the first round of the MLS Playoffs 2021. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 MLS Playoffs

New York City FC will square off with Atlanta United at the Yankee Stadium in New York City in the 2021 MLS Playoffs First Round on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting MLS Cup Playoffs soccer match in the US.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. Interestingly, Atlanta United are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; NYFC have grabbed a triumph three times to this day, and an equal number of three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 20, 2021, when the Bronx Blues salvaged a late 1-1 thriller draw away at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the regular 2021 MLS season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the MLS Playoffs 2021.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United: Date

The 2021 MLS Playoffs First Round game between New York City FC and Atlanta United will be played on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

New York City FC vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch New York City FC vs Atlanta United in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between New York City FC and Atlanta United in the first round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs, will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3, ABC App, ESPN Deportes+ in the United States.