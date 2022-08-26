For the MLS Matchday 27, New York Red Bulls will receive Inter Miami. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game. In the United States, you can watch it on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.
Two teams looking to earn their place in the postseason of this 2022 MLS season face each other in this Matchday. On the one hand, there will be the locals, who at one point were close to the top of the Eastern Conference. At the moment, his qualification for the round of 16 is not in danger, but obviously without the victory it can be complicated.
Inter Miami got off to a bad start, being far from postseason positions at the moment. But with the passing of the Matchdays they have improved their performances and that allowed them to be among those qualified with 36 points. However, there are several teams that are close and could take their place, so they need to keep getting points.
New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Match Information
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM (ET)
Location: Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey
New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Time by States in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Storylines and Head-to-Head
Between these two rivals there are not many clashes. Only 5 are recorded in all of history and the curious thing is that in none of those 5 opportunities were there ties. The dominators with 3 wins are the New York Red Bulls, while the remaining two games were victories for Inter Miami.
How to watch or live stream New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami in the US
New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Predictions and Odds
The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: New York Red Bulls are the favorite with 1.60 odds, while Inter Miami have 5.00. A tie would finish in a 4.10 payout.
