Newcastle United play against Manchester City this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the third round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is one of the most interesting duels that the third round of the Carabao Cup will have. On the one hand, Manchester City will star, who are the main candidates to win all the competitions in which they participate, and this is no exception.
Their start to the season has been exceptional, winning all their games and they hope to repeat what they did in this instance. Their rivals will be Newcastle, who have been improving in their last games (especially the one they played on Sunday against Sheffield United, which they won 8-0) and will seek to surprise the “Citizens”.
Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (September 28)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 28)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 28)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 28)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 28)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 28)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 28)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 28)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Newcastle United vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Action 24
Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Cool TV
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: Cool TV
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
USA: ESPN+