Newcastle United vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023-2024 Carabao Cup in your country

Newcastle United play against Manchester City this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the third round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is one of the most interesting duels that the third round of the Carabao Cup will have. On the one hand, Manchester City will star, who are the main candidates to win all the competitions in which they participate, and this is no exception.

Their start to the season has been exceptional, winning all their games and they hope to repeat what they did in this instance. Their rivals will be Newcastle, who have been improving in their last games (especially the one they played on Sunday against Sheffield United, which they won 8-0) and will seek to surprise the “Citizens”.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (September 28)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (September 28)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 28)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 28)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (September 28)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (September 28)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (September 28)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Newcastle United vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Action 24

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Cool TV

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: Cool TV

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

USA: ESPN+