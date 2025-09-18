Newcastle vs Barcelona: Lineups for 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 today

Newcastle and Barcelona face off in matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League in a clash that promises high-level soccer. The Spanish side returns as a semifinalist from last season, while Newcastle has emerged as one of the Premier League’s surprise teams, ensuring both squads will field their best starting XI.

Barcelona come into the match following a dominant 6-0 victory over Valencia in LaLiga, a game in which they rested key players like Lewandowski, Raphinha, yet still produced an overwhelming result. Later in the match, Raphinha and Lewandowski came on and added goals to the tally.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their Premier League campaign, suffering a loss to Liverpool, drawing three matches, and most recently edging past Wolves 1-0. Their midfield, featuring Guimaraes, Tonali, and Joelinton, has been the strongest part of their squad so far.

Eddie Howe’s side will lean on the defensive solidity that has defined their impressive season to date, but taking on the Spanish champions will be a major test of their credentials.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona confirmed lineup vs Newcastle

Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona arrive in Tyneside with injury concerns. Lamine Yamal is not playing today after sustaining a groin injury with the Spanish national team. Marc-André ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, and Gavi are also sidelined. Flick may turn to Marcus Rashford in his confirmed starting XI.

The confirmed lineup for Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde; De Jong, Pedri, Fermin Lopez; Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski.

Newcastle confirmed lineup vs Barcelona

Newcastle receive a boost with the return of winger Anthony Gordon, confirmed to start following a suspension for a national team injury. Summer signing Nick Woltemade is also set to make his Champions League debut coming from the bench.

The confirmed XI for Newcastle: Nick Pope; Valentino Livramento, Daniel Burn, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier; Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes; Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga.

