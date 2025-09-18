Where to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Newcastle will face off against Barcelona in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Newcastle vs Barcelona online in the US on Paramount+]

Barcelona will kick off their Champions League campaign with high expectations, bringing a more settled squad than last season as the Catalan giants aim to make a serious run in this Champions League.

Their opener comes against Newcastle, a club short on international experience but loaded with talent and ambition, eager to spring an upset and prove they can contend deep into the tournament.

When will the Newcastle vs Barcelona match be played?

Newcastle take on Barcelona this Thursday, September 18, in the league stage Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle – Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Newcastle and Barcelona. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.