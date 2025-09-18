Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Barcelona vs Newcastle in the Champions League today, Sept. 18?

Barcelona begin a new Champions League campaign with sky-high expectations and a hunger for redemption after falling short of the finals last season. On September 18, they face Newcastle in a highly anticipated opener that promises to be a tough test. Fans are buzzing with one big question: why is Lamine Yamal not available?

The Catalans come into this clash riding high after a 6-0 win over Valencia in LaLiga, continuing to show just how dominant they can be this season. However, Lamine Yamal has been absent from the squad in recent weeks.

Barcelona’s No. 10 has not trained with the club since returning from international duty, where he started two matches with Spain. The team confirmed last week that Yamal is recovering from a pubic injury, which already forced him to miss the big win over Valencia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing against Newcastle?

Barcelona released their squad list for Wednesday’s match, and Yamal was not included. The 18-year-old winger is still dealing with a groin injury that could worsen if he is rushed back into action.

Barcelona players celebrating after Lamine Yamal scores a goal.

Advertisement

The Catalans are being careful with their young star, hoping to avoid long-term setbacks. Yamal first started feeling discomfort after Barcelona’s second league match of the season against Levante, according to Mundo Deportivo. He played three more games before the pain forced him to stop.

Advertisement

see also Why is Julian Alvarez not playing for Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool in Champions League today?

The situation has sparked debate. Head coach Hansi Flick openly criticized Spain’s handling of Yamal’s workload, a view shared by Barcelona’s sporting director Deco. Spain’s national team strongly denied any wrongdoing, but it seems increasingly likely that Yamal will be sidelined for weeks, not days.

Advertisement

When could Yamal return?

One of the main questions among Barcelona fans is when their rising star might be back. According to Mundo Deportivo, Yamal could be out until Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain on October 1 in the Champions League.

If the club takes no risks and keeps Yamal sidelined until the PSG clash, he will also miss Barcelona’s upcoming LaLiga matches against Getafe, Real Oviedo, and Real Sociedad.

Advertisement